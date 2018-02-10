Victoria Beckham practises her dance moves ahead of Spice Girls reunion - see the snap! The fashion designer channelled Posh Spice in a new clip

A week ago, Victoria Beckham and her former Spice Girls bandmates surprised fans the world over by hinting at a reunion. Now the fashion designer has shared a fun clip on her Instagram Stories of herself practicing her dance moves! The mum-of-four shared the video on Friday, which shows her boogying in front of a mirror. Victoria wrote: "When coffee gets you jazzy first thing! Kisses from NY X."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Victoria Beckham

In the black-and-white clip, the star can be seen looking chic as always in a polo-neck top and jeans, with her hair in a stylish up-do. Victoria looks into the mirror holding her phone as she enjoys a quick dance to some music. At one point, she puts her arm in the air and points her finger in the style of John Travolta. Looks like Victoria is getting back into Posh Spice mode!

The famous mum is currently in the US, making the final preparations for her New York Fashion Week show, where she'll be unveiling her autumn/winter line. Victoria, 43, shared a snap of herself and eldest son Brooklyn in the city after he surprised her at work. She posted: "Someone came to visit! Love u @brooklynbeckham X kisses from NY! X". One fan wrote: "The image of his mumma," while a second replied: "He's just like you."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Victoria Beckham

Victoria recently spoke to The Mirror about her decision to reunite with the Spice Girls. She said: "The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring." She added: "My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs."