Former Manchester United player Liam Miller dies aged 36: David Beckham and Wayne Rooney pay tribute The professional footballer had been battling pancreatic cancer

Former Celtic and Manchester United footballer Liam Miller has sadly passed away aged 36. Liam has been battling cancer but tragically died on Friday. Manchester United posted a message on Twitter, which read: "Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our condolences to his loved ones at this extremely difficult time." Celtic tweeted: "Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Liam Miller has sadly passed away

Liam began his footballing career playing for Celtic in 2000 and joined Manchester United four years later. Fellow Manchester United player David Beckham shared his condolences, posting a photograph of Liam on his Instagram page. David said: "Our thoughts are with Liam’s family .. Rest in Peace."

Gutted to hear the sad news about Liam Miller. Thoughts are with his family and friends — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 10, 2018

Wayne Rooney, who played for Manchester United between 2004 and 2017, posted his message of support on Twitter, writing: "Gutted to hear the sad news about Liam Miller. Thoughts are with his family and friends." While Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Waking up to the news that my old @ManUtd teammate Liam Miller has passed away. Such tragic news… my thoughts go out to his family!"

Liam revealed that he was battling pancreatic cancer in November 2017. He leaves behind his wife Clare and their three children Kory, Leo and Belle.