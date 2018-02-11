Patrick J. Adams jumps to Meghan Markle's defence following racist comments The actor praised Meghan for having "power, strength, honour and compassion"

Patrick J. Adams has come to his former Suits co-star Meghan Markle's defence after US politician Paul Nehlen shared a racist Twitter post about the royal-bride-to-be. The cruel post was branded as "sick" by Patrick, who penned a lengthy tweet against the comment. He wrote: "Oh @pnehlen – you're a sad and sick man with no sense of shame or class. Get a life. And don't go anywhere near MM – she's got more power, strength, honor and compassion in her fingernail than you'll ever know in this lifetime. Way above your weight class."

Patrick J. Adams jumped to Meghan Markle's defence

Meghan and Patrick became good friends after playing love interests Rachel Zane and Mike Ross on the popular American legal drama. Following the news of Meghan and Harry's engagement in November, the actor was quick to send a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding Harry a "lucky man". He posted a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel, writing: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing, "This is so cute," while another said: "Made me cry." A third added: "That's a nice gesture."

Meghan and Patrick played on-screen couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross in Suits

Before Meghan and Harry tie the knot, fans are expecting to Meghan and Patrick's characters get married on the show, with their much-anticipated wedding episode expected to take place between the 28 March and the 25 April – the show's finale – and a few weeks before Meghan's own wedding day on 19 May! Speaking about leaving her acting career behind her, in her first joint TV interview with Prince Harry, Meghan said: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have, I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

