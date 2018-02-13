Ayda Field marks Robbie Williams' birthday in the sweetest way The Loose Women panellist paid tribute to her musician husband on social media

Happy Birthday Robbie Williams! The Let Me Entertain You hit maker turned 44 on 13 February, and to mark the special occasion, his wife Ayda Field took to social media to post a sweet tribute to her husband. Sharing a picture of Robbie cutting into a birthday cake in the family's kitchen, the actress told Robbie that she loved him more than he loved cake. She wrote: Somebody's a little excited it's his birthday... @robbiewilliams Not only do I love you more than cake, I love you more than YOU love cake:)." The couple's friends were quick to wish Robbie many happy returns, with Ayda's fellow Loose Women panellist Linda Robson writing: "Happy birthday to your lovely old man. Have a great day," while former Spice Girl Emma Bunton liked the snapshot.

Birthday boy Robbie Williams about to tuck into his birthday cake

Robbie and Ayda have homes in both LA and the UK, and have been spending the winter in the States, where they have been making the most of the warmer climate. Earlier in the week, Ayda shared a cute photo of the couple's daughter, five-year-old Teddy, participating in a tennis lesson outdoors. "Teddy tennis," she captioned the shot. Robbie and Ayda are also parents to three-year-old son Charlton, and while they often post candid snippets of their family life with fans on social media, they make a conscious effort to keep their kids' faces hidden from public view in order to protect their privacy.

RELATED: This is how Cameron Diaz 'saved' Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's marriage

Robbie and Ayda got married in 2010

During a previous appearance on Loose Women, Robbie opened up about their policy to protect their kids. The former Take That star said: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces." Angels singer Robbie started dating Ayda in May 2006, and he proposed in November 2009. The couple tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills on 7 August 2010 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!.

RELATED: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field in rare couple selfie