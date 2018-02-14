Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez enjoy first holiday together - see pictures here The Strictly stars have been linked to each other for a number of months

They seemingly confirmed their relationship last week, and now Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have jetted off on their first holiday together. The Strictly stars, who recently wrapped up their Strictly Come Dancing tour, took to their respective Instagram pages on Valentine's Day to share pictures and stories from their romantic trip. One clip saw the pair work out at the gym, with Gorka asking the actress how she was feeling, to which she replied: "It's far too hot in here."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have jetted off on their first holiday together

The professional dancer also posted a picture of himself posing in the sea, and in the caption, he wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day!! Surround yourself with people who make you smile, laugh, be a better you, who loves you and cares about you. Never forget to tell them how much you love them..." Although the couple have been linked to each other for a number of months after meeting on the BBC series last year, they have insisted that they are friends.

STORY: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez finally appear to confirm romance

Loading the player...

However, earlier this month, the two appeared to finally confirm their romance after Gorka posted a sweet selfie during a rare night out in Nottingham. In the caption, he teased: "You say what...?" The affectionate picture saw Gemma nuzzling her face in Gorka's neck. Earlier this month, Gemma refuted romance rumours, claiming that they were "just friends," telling The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares inspirational body transformation message