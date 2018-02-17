﻿
Scarlett Moffatt wearing orange jacket

Scarlett Moffatt shares fun throwback snap for friend's birthday 

Scarlett Moffatt's fans were quick to share their own throwback memories in the comment section

Emmy Griffiths

Scarlett Moffatt shared a fun throwback snap to wish her friend a happy birthday - and it showed just how much she has changed in the last few years! In the snap, the I'm a Celebrity 2016 champion was wearing an oversized cream dress with knee-high socks and black fingerless gloves, with long dyed red locks while her friend Sarah wore a flowery dress with a brown waist belt. The former Gogglebox star captioned the photo: "Throwback. Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. You are the kindest, most beautiful and lovely soul I know. Welcome to the 27 club," while accompanying the caption with a laughing crying face emoji and a love heart.

scarlett-moffatt-throwback

Scarlett posted an old school snap with her friend

Fans were quick to comment on the snap while sharing their own throwback looks, with one cheekily writing: "I think I was Scarlett’s twin seven years ago oh god," while another added: "We all went through that eyebrow phase. How we all managed to get them back to 'normal' I'll never know - completely different shape." Scarlett recently revealed that she is in a relationship with Lee Wilkinson, and took to Instagram to wish him a happy Valentine's Day. Sharing a photo of the fitness model, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to this little one." She also shared a snap of a homemade breakfast for him, writing: "Top girlfriend".

READ: Scarlett Moffatt replaces bedside photo of Ant and Dec as she confirms new romance

scarlett-moffatt-boyfriend

Scarlett has shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Lee

Scarlett confirmed her relationship with Lee shortly after she was forced to defend herself when her fans spotted that she had a framed photo of herself with Ant and Dec by her bed, with one writing: "Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly." Scarlett swiftly replied confirmed that the presenting duo are her friends, writing: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

Loading the player...

READ: Scarlett Moffatt surprises fans with recent weight loss - see her full transformation

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment