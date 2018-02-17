Scarlett Moffatt shares fun throwback snap for friend's birthday Scarlett Moffatt's fans were quick to share their own throwback memories in the comment section

Scarlett Moffatt shared a fun throwback snap to wish her friend a happy birthday - and it showed just how much she has changed in the last few years! In the snap, the I'm a Celebrity 2016 champion was wearing an oversized cream dress with knee-high socks and black fingerless gloves, with long dyed red locks while her friend Sarah wore a flowery dress with a brown waist belt. The former Gogglebox star captioned the photo: "Throwback. Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. You are the kindest, most beautiful and lovely soul I know. Welcome to the 27 club," while accompanying the caption with a laughing crying face emoji and a love heart.

Scarlett posted an old school snap with her friend

Fans were quick to comment on the snap while sharing their own throwback looks, with one cheekily writing: "I think I was Scarlett’s twin seven years ago oh god," while another added: "We all went through that eyebrow phase. How we all managed to get them back to 'normal' I'll never know - completely different shape." Scarlett recently revealed that she is in a relationship with Lee Wilkinson, and took to Instagram to wish him a happy Valentine's Day. Sharing a photo of the fitness model, she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to this little one." She also shared a snap of a homemade breakfast for him, writing: "Top girlfriend".

READ: Scarlett Moffatt replaces bedside photo of Ant and Dec as she confirms new romance

Scarlett has shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Lee

Scarlett confirmed her relationship with Lee shortly after she was forced to defend herself when her fans spotted that she had a framed photo of herself with Ant and Dec by her bed, with one writing: "Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly." Scarlett swiftly replied confirmed that the presenting duo are her friends, writing: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x."