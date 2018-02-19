David and Cruz Beckham hit the slopes on ski holiday David Beckham has shared a clip of himself hitting the slopes!

David Beckham has shared a video of himself snowboarding with his youngest son, Cruz, during a family ski trip! Uploading the cool clip on Instagram, the retired footballer wrote: "Amazing day @cruzbeckham & daddy trying to keep up and stay up @burtonsnowboards." In the post, the pair can be seen making their way down a slope having spent last winter learning the sport. Fans were quick to comment on their skills, with one writing: "Not in the Olympics yet! But very good," while another added: "Luckily he retired. Otherwise insurance premium would be 50 million per leg hehe."

David and Cruz practised their snowboarding skills

While David appears to have just brought Cruz along on this ski trip, the whole Beckham family visited Vancouver in 2017 for a ski holiday, during which Brooklyn broke his collarbone after a nasty tumble while practising his snowboarding. David shared a photo of his eldest son shortly before the accident, writing: "Just before his accident... Brave boy xx sorry (man)." Brooklyn also shared a photo of his x-ray, which showed his broken bone. Speaking about their ski trip last year, David wrote: "Don't usually post so many [photos] but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes."

READ: David Beckham has exciting news: 'Today is the day we've been waiting for'

He also shared a video of his progress on the earlier trip, writing: "Day four and I must say I'm slowly getting it... One of the things I've always wanted to do and finally I'm allowed... Living the dream." David and Cruz are enjoying a welcome break after a busy few months, during which David was awarded a Major League Soccer team by Commissioner Don Garber. David announced the news at a press conference, saying that it had been "a hell of a journey". He added: "I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city… I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team."