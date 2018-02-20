Cheryl breaks social media silence and Liam Payne replies - see what he said The star opened the Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre in Newcastle on Tuesday

UPDATE: Liam Payne took to Instagram on Tuesday night to tell fans how 'proud' he is of the mother of his baby, Cheryl. The couple, who have made headlines in recent days amid reports that they were on the verge of splitting up, are clearly eager to silence critics, with the former One Direction star very vocal about how much he admires his other half. "Very proud of you!" the 24-year-old boybander wrote in response to Cheryl's post, detailing the opening of her new Cheryl's Trust centre in Newcastle. "How you find the time to do this i'll never know. Over many years you've put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause!I hope one day I can do the same."

ORIGINAL STORY: Cheryl rarely posts on social media these days, but she made sure to let her fans know all about her latest venture on Tuesday. Liam's girlfriend took to her Instagram account to tell her followers about her new centre in Newcastle – the Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre – which she opened in her hometown. The former X Factor judge posted a powerful message, which read: "Too many young people grow up thinking no one cares and they don't believe they can make anything of themselves. I want my trust to help them realise their potential and get their lives back on track." She continued: "My state of the art centre with the Prince's Trust is finally officially open. It has been years in the making and I am so excited to start helping change lives. Please feel free to call in if you feel like we could help." Cheryl later shared another photo of herself in front of the trust's logo - an outline of the Angel of the North - writing: "Youth can do it!"

During her public appearance at the trust on Tuesday morning, Cheryl appeared live on BBC Breakfast via a video link to talk about her new endeavour. She was asked whether she gets "frustrated" by the interest in her relationship with Liam when she is trying to raise awareness for a good cause, to which she replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me." Having briefly spoken about her private life, the mother-of-one shared her pride at the opening of the centre.

"It feels amazing to finally be here," she said. "I mean, this has been ongoing for years so I'm over the moon to be here. This is really a heart thing for me as this is where I'm from. I want to help youth all over the country, but I'm starting in the heart of Newcastle as that's my hometown, where I grew up and found struggles myself as a teenager. And if I hadn't of been fortunate enough to get out I don’t know where my life would be right now. About seven years ago I had a big desire to do this and here we are today with the Prince's Trust." Of her collaboration with the charity, the star added: "I've always wanted to partnership with them as I relate to what their cause was, so the partnership felt natural and real, and we are the perfect marriage."