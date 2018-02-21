Liam Payne shares sweet message for Cheryl amid ongoing split rumours The couple are said to be on the verge of separating

Liam Payne put aside ongoing speculation about his relationship with Cheryl on Tuesday night as he took to Instagram to praise the star following the launch of her new charity project. Cheryl shared a social media photo with fans to celebrate the official opening of The Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust Centre – and her boyfriend was among those commenting on the snap. He wrote: "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you’ve put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same." Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts also praised the star, writing: "That’s a beautiful thing you have been chipping away at and achieved. So proud of you."

Liam Payne took to Instagram to praise girlfriend Cheryl following the launch of her charity centre

Cheryl, 34, and Liam, 24, have found themselves firmly in the spotlight in recent weeks. Earlier this month there was speculation the couple were engaged after Cheryl was spotted wearing a demand ring to a royal gala event. But they are now facing reports that their romance is on the rocks, with speculation that the couple – who share 11-month-old son Bear – are on the verge of splitting up.

Cheryl was asked about the rumours as she appeared on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning to talk about her new charity centre, which has been set up to help disadvantaged youngsters in her hometown of Newcastle. Questioned on whether she gets frustrated by the ongoing interest in her relationship, she replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me."

Cheryl was asked about the split rumours during her appearance on Good Morning Britain

She continued: "It feels amazing to finally be here. I mean, this has been ongoing for years so I'm over the moon to be here. This is really a heart thing for me as this is where I'm from. I want to help youth all over the country, but I'm starting in the heart of Newcastle as that's my hometown, where I grew up and found struggles myself as a teenager. And if I hadn't of been fortunate enough to get out I don't know where my life would be right now. About seven years ago I had a big desire to do this and here we are today with the Prince's Trust." Of her collaboration with the charity, the star added: "I've always wanted to partnership with them as I relate to what their cause was, so the partnership felt natural and real, and we are the perfect marriage."

