Cheryl pleads for an end to Liam Payne split rumours: 'Stop, no one cares' The couple put on a united front at the BRITs on Wednesday

Cheryl has pleaded for an end to rumours that she and her boyfriend Liam Payne are on the rocks. The couple have been plagued by split reports for weeks, but on Thursday Cheryl hit back at the claims, tweeting: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

Cheryl, 34, and her boyfriend Liam, 24, put on a united front at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, displaying their love and affection for each other. Cheryl looked stunning in a black ruffled mini dress, holding a white rose in honour of the Time's Up movement.

Cheryl and Liam put on a united front on Wednesday

The mother-of-one is notoriously private about her personal life, but earlier this week during the opening of her new centre, Cheryl's Trust Centre, the singer broke her silence. When asked whether she gets "frustrated" by the interest in her relationship when she is trying to raise awareness for a good cause, Cheryl replied: "No, it doesn't bother me at all because my focus is solely on this. I've waited seven years to be here. None of that matters. That's what's important to me."

Liam has also put aside the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Replying to his girlfriend's Instagram post about her new charity venture, Liam wrote: "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you've put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same."

The couple's son Bear is turning one in March

On Valentine's Day, he also shared a very sweet photo of their son Bear wearing a personalised babygro that read: "Bear is Mummy's little Valentine." The One Direction singer quipped: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now."