Jennifer Lawrence speaks out against former producer Harvey Weinstein: 'I want to see him in jail' Jennifer Lawrence also said she wanted to 'kill' the film producer after the sexual harassment allegations

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out against former producer Harvey Weinstein, who recently issued an apology after using her and Meryl Streep's statements about him as evidence of his positive working relationships with women. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Red Sparrow actress described the 65-year-old as a "boil that does not go away", adding: "He's just the worst, when is it going to end? This awfulness is still happening." Jennifer also spoke about Harvey on CBS' 60 Minutes, where she admitted she wanted to "kill him" after hearing the multiple accusations of harassment from women.

Harvey and Jennifer before the accusations

She said: "What he was did was criminal and deplorable and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women's lives. I want to see him in jail." After a previous statement was used in Harvey's defence, Jennifer issued another message which read: "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop. For the record, while I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."

READ: Jennifer Lawrence sets record straight on Chris Pratt romance rumours

Loading the player... Harvey and his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, recently reached a divorce settlement, three months after Georgina confirmed she was leaving him following the sexual harassment allegations. According to Page Six, the settlement is estimated to be worth between $15million and $20 million. Georgina was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After that, the number jumped to $400,000, the publication reports. She will also be entitled to a percentage of their marital assets, including their $15million West Village townhouse and a $12million Hamptons beach house.

READ: Jennifer Lawrence responds to dress controversy: 'Get a grip people'