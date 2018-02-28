Ewan McGregor's ex-wife confirms divorce going ahead despite his split from girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead Eve Mavrakis said that she has not spoken to Ewan McGregor "at all"

Ewan McGregor's wife, Eve Mavrakis, has confirmed that their divorce is still going ahead despite reports that he has split from his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, she said: "I haven't spoken to Ewan at all, so I don't actually know whether they are together or not. I don't care what he is doing. I don't know anything about it." She later said that she "presume[d]" the divorce was going ahead, adding: "I haven't heard otherwise."

Ewan and Eve were married for 22 years

Ewan and Eve were in a 22-year relationship before Ewan filed for divorce in January 2018, but the news didn't become public knowledge until October when Ewan was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary. Eve spoke briefly about the split at the time, telling the Sun on Sunday: "It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are ok." She also replied to a comment on Instagram in which one of her followers expressed shock at Ewan's new relationship, simply writing: "What can I do?"

Loading the player... Although it is unclear why Mary and Ewan have ended their relationship, it was still going strong in January when Ewan thanked both his new girlfriend and his ex-wife in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. He said: "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years. And our four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk… I've always loved being an actor and I got amazing actors to hang out with, and there wouldn’t have been any Emmett without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbard and Carrie Coon. And there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead."

