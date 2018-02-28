Cheryl jokes about snowy weather during 'beast from the east' Do you think Northerners handle the cold better?

Cheryl has poked fun at the harsh weather conditions in the UK. Since the weather forecast promised snow, describing it as the 'beast from the east', the former Girls Aloud band member shared a post comparing the South of England's reaction to the snow in comparison to the North, as the general consensus is that the South of England struggles in chilly weather, while the North is used to colder weather. The post read: "Weather warning. Southerners are urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Northerners you will need your big coat." Fans were quick to respond to the Geordie singer's post, with one writing: "Yes mate!!! Got my big coat out yesterday hahaha," while another added: "Haahaa that's me. Laugh, being a Geordie myself I never have a coat on until it's totally necessary lol."

Cheryl shared the cheeky post on Instagram

It appears that Cheryl has moved on since she took to social media a few days ago to blast rumours that her relationship with Liam Payne wasn't legitimate. She tweeted: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

Cheryl joked about the cold weather

Cheryl was previously a mentor to singer Cher, who recently revealed her thoughts on the star's relationship with the One Direction singer. Chatting on Lorraine, the 24-year-old said: "I never would have guessed it! But they look so cute together and they make a really great couple." Of 34-year-old Cheryl, Cher added: "I haven't heard from her in a long time. I mean, she's so busy with the baby." Cheryl recently opened up about the struggles that come with motherhood, telling the Mirror: "It's challenging, that's for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant."

