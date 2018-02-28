James Corden makes rare appearance with wife Julia following arrival of third baby The loved-up couple welcomed baby Charlotte in December

James Corden and his wife Julia enjoyed a night out together in LA on Tuesday night, two months after the birth of their third child. The talk show host and his TV producer wife looked a picture of happiness as they posed for photos at a Women's Cancer Research Network charity event in Beverly Hills. Julia was dressed in a stylish Rachel Zoe monochrome mini dress featuring white bell cuffs and a glitter finish, while James looked dapper in a navy suit.

Baby Charlotte was born on 13 December, with her proud dad announcing the happy news on his Twitter account. The 39-year-old told fans: ""Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling." He then thanked singer Harry Styles for taking over hosting duties at the very last minute, writing: "Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours' notice!" James and Julia are also parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three.

James Corden and wife Julia enjoyed a night out in LA

The dad-of-three later joked on his chat show that the couple very nearly called their daughter Beyonce. "After the baby was born, anyone who's been in this situation will know, we were both crying, I was crying my eyes out, my wife's crying her eyes out, the baby's crying," he said. "The doctor asked about her name and I don't know why I said it and I looked at the doctor and said, 'We're going to call her Beyonce'. My wife did not think that was funny."

The couple share three children together

James and Julia were first introduced by his former flatmate, actor Dominic Cooper, and they married in 2012. James previously spoke about the couple's romance in an interview with Rolling Stone, telling the magazine: "I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way – and it's not. It's exactly the same. I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save The Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."