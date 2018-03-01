Jennifer Lawrence talks losing out on blockbuster film role: 'That one devastated me' Jennifer Lawrence eventually shot to fame with The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about famous roles that she auditioned for and never got, admitting that losing out on the title role for Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland to Mia Wasikowska "devastated" her. Chatting to radio host Howard Stern, she said: "The one thing that really killed me, the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was at Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. That one devastated me and, [Mia] was perfect and amazing and I couldn't have had a British accent."

She admitted that she also auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight, which ultimately went to Kristen Stewart, adding: "I didn't really know what it was. When you audition, when you're a run-of-the-mill actor - we're all auditioning for all sorts of things - you just get like five pages and they're like, 'Act monkey!' When it came out, I was like hot damn! Woah!" Jennifer further revealed that friend Emma Stone once landed a role she had wanted. She said: "Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different...she got one thing that I was dying for."

Emma has previously opened up about her own audition disappointments, admitting that she went for a role in the popular TV show Heroes that went to Hayden Panettierre and had a "meltdown" when she overheard them telling Hayden they had chosen her for the role. She told Vanity Fair: "I could hear that, in the other room, a girl had just gone in and they were saying, 'You are our pick … On a scale of 1 to 10 you're an 11.' I went home and just had this meltdown."

