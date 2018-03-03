Gorka Marquez posts sweet couples' snap with Gemma Atkinson The couple attended a charity dinner on Friday night…

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez shared a very romantic photo with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on Friday night, as the couple attended the Alex Ferguson charity dinner in Manchester - an event that radio host and actress Gemma was presenting. Alongside the snap of the smiling twosome, the professional dancer teased: "How lucky is @glouiseatkinson having me watching her and @miketoolan hosting the sir @alexferguson_official charity gala dinner... Sorry I mean I’m the lucky one!" His cheeky post prompted plenty of admiring comments from the couple's loyal followers - with some even predicting a future marriage for the pair. "I can see wedding bells hanging over you two. Fantastic couple," one fan wrote.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they attended the charity event

Both of the Strictly stars documented their evening on their Instagram stories, with Gemma even catching Gorka off-guard by stealing a kiss from him in one of the videos. Earlier that day, the couple attended a new exercise class at a gym in Gemma's home city - as they continue to pursue their shared passion for fitness.

The actress has recently spoken out about how the romance first started, revealing that they only started dating once the BBC dance competition was over. "Obviously we worked together, I've known him for six months now," she shared via the Manchester Evening News. "During the show we only saw each other at weekends and everyone was saying, 'oh they're together' - but we genuinely weren't. We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday - you can't get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends." She added: "It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought oh ok this could work, and it did, and it does so far!"

Gemma and Gorka have been dated since the last series of Strictly finished

When quizzed about what attracted her to Gorka, the soap star replied: "He's very funny, I like the fact that he's funny. He makes me laugh and because he's in London and I'm in Manchester I think that's a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other." She continued: "When you're working with someone it's very convenient and easy - I'm very aware of that. When you're separated that's when you have to make the effort."

"Someone messaged me and said, 'I can't believe you've lied to us - you were together all this time,' but we genuinely weren't. I would never get with someone that quickly," concluded Gemma. "The reason it's nice is that we have known each other for six months now, before it came to anything."

