David Beckham paid a visit to two Miami schools on Friday to congratulate their football teams on winning state championships – and it’s safe to say he got a very warm reception from the girls’ team at the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy! The soccer star, who is leading the effort to launch a new professional football team based in the Florida city, is visiting the area to discuss plans for the new sports side – and was met with a sea of screams on arrival at the school’s assembly.

David met excited students in Miami

The school shared the moment on their Instagram stories, showing David walking into the hall to a booming reaction from the students. He can be heard saying, “I’ve been to many different places around the world, playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid – and I’ve never had a reaction like this!” Watch the video below:

David is clearly enjoying his time in the sunshine state, as the dad-of-four also took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself catching some rays with a view of the ocean - writing, “Buenos Dias Miami.” Just days earlier, he’d been having fun in the snow with children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as wife Victoria rests after injuring herself during a recent skiing holiday.

The fashion designer has certainly taken her ailment with a sense of humour, however – posing for photographs in her foot brace and joking that she’d been styling it up with her trademark chic outfits. She posted a photo of herself standing at the bottom of her stairs on crutches in her London home, writing: "Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest!”

