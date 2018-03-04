Celebrity birthdays March 4: Brooklyn Beckham, Whitney Port and Erin Heatherton Happy Birthday to these famous faces!

While many of Hollywood's biggest stars will be partying at the Oscars this evening, these famous faces have another reason to celebrate on 4 March - it's their birthdays! From celebrity offspring Brooklyn Beckham to new mum Whitney Port, we're sure these stars will be spending their special day in very different ways, and we can't wait to see what they get up to. Take a look below to see whose birthday it is today, and what they have been up to over the past 12 months...

Brooklyn Beckham turns 19

It's been a memorable year for Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham for many reasons. Since turning 18 the teenager has relocated to New York to study photography at university, and has also rekindled his romance with Hollywood star Chloe Moretz, with the pair appearing happier than ever. We're sure he has a lot to look forward to in 2018!

Brooklyn Beckham will turn 19 on Sunday

Whitney Port turns 33

Former The Hills star Whitney Port will no doubt be looking back on the past year fondly as she celebrates turning 33 with her nearest and dearest. The fashion designer has had an incredible year, most notably welcoming her first child - a baby boy called Sonny - with husband Tim Rosenman in July. Whitney has since been documenting her experiences of motherhood with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, and has even launched her own YouTube series. We can't wait to see what else she gets up to over the next 12 months.

Whitney Port will celebrate her 33rd birthday

Erin Heatherton turns 29

Happy Birthday Erin Heatherton! The American model turns 29 on Sunday, and we're sure she'll be ringing in the last year of her twenties in style. Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend appears to be more confident than ever as she approaches her 29th birthday, and recently told fans she was "learning it's okay to be me. That I am whole and enough".

Erin Heatherton turns 29 on Sunday