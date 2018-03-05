Debbie McGee admits she was attracted to Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice The Strictly stars reached the final last year

There's no denying that these two had an incredibly close bond, lighting up the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor with their dazzling routines. During Monday's Loose Women, Debbie McGee had nothing but nice things to say about her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, admitting that she was "attracted to him". She shared with the panel: "We both have the same sense of humour. When we met on Strictly, Giovanni and I clicked we made each other laugh from the first day of rehearsals."

Debbie McGee with Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice

But it wasn't his looks that she fell for. The 59-year-old explained: "I realised everyone joked about how good looking he is, he is very good looking, very charming, but it wasn't that what I got attracted to." She added: "It was his brain I suppose. I realised he knew his job, thought things through so he was interesting to talk to. That's why we have great chemistry." Debbie then revealed that she will be reuniting with Giovanni – who is in a relationship with former TOWIE star Jessica Wright – on his Born To Win tour in April.

Speaking about their special bond, Debbie confessed: "We liked each other, we loved dancing with each other. As soon as we got out there we both had a sparkle and just loved dancing together." Last year, 27-year-old Giovanni opened up about how his first impression of Debbie. "At the launch show before we were paired, my reaction was everything," he said. "I was completely shocked. We did a little dancing together - and I immediately saw that something was there, she had potential. So I was super happy to be dancing with Debbie." He added: "It's been the best time of my life. I've only been on the show for three seasons now… It's not just about the dancing. When you spend so much time in the training room, it makes the experience even better with Debbie."

