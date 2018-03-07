Find out how Cheryl and Liam Payne are celebrating baby Bear's first birthday The couple are planning a quiet party for their bouncing baby boy

Cheryl and Liam Payne are beginning to make plans for baby Bear's first birthday on March 22, but an insider has revealed that the couple will not be throwing a lavish birthday party. Instead, they will host an intimate family gathering, and have reportedly asked their guests not to bring any presents for their son. A source told the Mail Online: "They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family. They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."

Cheryl shared a snap of Bear on Valentine's Day

Although Cheryl is notoriously private about her young son, she recently opened up about motherhood to the Mirror, saying: "It's challenging, that’s for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant." She also chatted to The Sun about why she kept away from the spotlight during her pregnancy, explaining: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.' [Motherhood] changes your life completely, but in the most amazing way. But I've had the best six months of my life. Really."

READ: Cheryl jokes about snowy weather during 'beast from the east'

Liam and Cheryl attended the BRIT Awards together

Despite reports that their relationship is in trouble, Cheryl and Liam put on a united front at the BRIT Awards in late February, and the former Girls Aloud star was quick to shut down rumours of their split on Twitter, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

READ: Prince Charles pokes fun at Cheryl's changing surnames