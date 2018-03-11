Phillip Schofield's daughter Molly channels her dad in never-before-seen photo The This Morning host's oldest daughter dressed in her dad's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat jacket

Phillip Schofield is just as known for his performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat as he is for presenting This Morning with co-host Holly Willoughby, and it looks as if his oldest daughter Molly, 24, has always been a fan! Following his hit performance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Phillip took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of Molly as a little girl, looking the part in his multicoloured dream coat jacket. In another photo, Molly is seen wearing it in present day. "That coat has been around a while eh @mollyschofe ... the years go by in a blink," the dad-of-two captioned the photo.

The picture proved to be a hit with Phillip's fans, many of whom took to the comments section to reminisce about watching him in the hit musical. "Saw you when you wore it in Theatre and was amazing, so the treat of you re-creating it last night on tv was fab!," wrote one, while another said: "You were amazing last night it made my night that you came out on stage I remember coming to see you when I was a little girl! X." A third added: "Loved you on Ant and Dec last night. I saw Joe in Joseph recently and he was brilliant but must say you are still the most handsome Joseph and your voice was amazing xx."

Phillip is a doting dad to two grown up daughters

Phillip starred on Ant and Dec's End of the Show Show on Saturday night, which was themed around Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals to celebrate his 70th birthday. Other stars performing including Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry, while Phillip joined Ant and Dec as they performed Any Dream Will Do.

A doting dad of grown up daughters Molly and Ruby, 21, Phillip previously spoke about his relationship with his girls to HELLO!, while discussing his antics on social media. He said: " I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all." Both daughters enjoy going out with their famous dad on nights out, and back in October Phillip and Ruby were spotted leaving celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo's restaurant in Camden.