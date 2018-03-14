Amanda Holden heaps praise on Ant McPartlin following his divorce and rehab stint The Britain's Got Talent judge has credited the TV star's sense of humour

There's no denying Ant McPartlin has had a difficult 12 months, leaving the spotlight to enter rehab for an addiction to painkillers and announcing his divorce to wife Lisa Armstrong. According to his Britain's Got Talent co-worker Amanda Holden, the TV presenter has managed to get through it thanks to his partner-in-crime Declan Donnelly and his wicked sense of humour. "You know he's come back and it's absolutely fine," Amanda told Heart FM. "It feels like nothing happened and that's rare and it's because of his tenacity and his sense of humour about it all."

She added: "That's the most important thing to keep when you're in this industry. It's hard sometimes to keep laughing [but] you'll be fine." Over the past few weeks, Ant has putting on a brave face despite ongoing media attention surrounding his split from makeup-artist Lisa. The TV star separated from his partner in January after 11 years of marriage. The 42-year-old first found fame in children's drama series Byker Grove and swiftly went on to become half of TV presenting duo Ant and Dec, who have dominated mainstream television for over two decades.

"[Ant] has been in this industry since he was a kid so I think that he's got a strong backbone and I think he's got thick skin," continued Amanda. "I think he's got an amazing partner in Dec and I think the people that surround him have just been hugely supportive." Amanda's comments come shortly after she and Ant were pictured seemingly having a heated exchange during the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Ant's representative quickly dismissed the reports, saying: "Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation."

