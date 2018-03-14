Peter Andre settles into Hollywood life as he mingles with celebrity friends including Heidi Klum and Blanket Jackson The Mysterious Girl singer is filming his first ever movie in the States

Peter Andre has taken to the LA way of living nicely, and it hasn’t taken him long to mingle with all the locals. The dad-of-four is currently out in the States filming his first ever film, The Undoing, and has been meeting up with a host of famous faces during his spare time. Documenting his adventure on Instagram, the Mysterious Girl singer has posed for photographs with the likes of the Jackson family, who he referred to as his "wonderful friends".

Peter Andre met up with members of the Jackson family while in LA

Posting a picture of himself standing with members of the famous musical family, including Tito Jackson, the group looked like they were having a wonderful time as they posed in front of a row of palm trees. The singer – who has often spoken of his admiration for Michael Jackson – also met two of the late star's children, Prince and Blanket, although they were not present in the photo. "Great spending time with my wonderful friends @tajjackson @tjjackson9@tarylljackson @poppa3t. Great meeting you @princejackson and @blanketjackson7 #losangeles #goodtimes," he captioned the snapshot.

RELATED: Peter Andre shares adorable photo from son Theo's music lesson

Peter also had fun mingling with German supermodel Heidi Klum and former Spice Girl Mel B, aka Scary Spice, on the set of America's Got Talent. "Good times at America’s got talent last night. @officialmelb @heidiklum," he wrote next to a photo of the trio.

The star also had fun on the set of America's Got Talent

It was revealed back in April that Peter had landed his first acting role. The TV presenter posted a picture of a film script for the horror film on his Instagram account. He said: "Finally. I’ve received (after months of talks) my first ever film script. Start filming in LA next year, and…it’s a damn big part…. wahoo.! I’ve only waited 44 years. @jhickox I'll see you soon brother." The former pop star also shared an official poster shot alongside the caption: "Here it is :) Can't wait to start filming."

RELATED: Peter Andre celebrates birthday with wife Emily

The star later told the Loose Women panel that he was very excited to start filming. He said: "I'm out [in Hollywood] in March filming my first ever feature film. I'm actually doing it, I can't believe it. Very exciting." The dad-of-four added: "Whatever happens I'm gonna be so grateful. It's my first step into Hollywood!" Panellist Stacey Solomon then exclaimed: "See you at the Oscars!"