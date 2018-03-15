Cheryl's big life change revealed! The singer has parted ways with her long-term record company, Polydor

There are exciting times ahead for Cheryl! Not only is the singer due to celebrate her son Bear's first birthday next week, but the doting mum is also gearing up for her big music comeback. The Fight For This Love singer will release her first album in four years this autumn, and in preparation, she has parted ways with her long-term record company, Polydor. According to The Sun, Cheryl's new album will not be released by the label behind her other four solo albums. She is still signed to Universal Music, so is looking at other labels within the group.

A source said: "There wasn't anyone left at Polydor who worked with her in the past, so it seemed the right time for a change. She is still contracted to Universal so now it's a case of figuring out which label is the correct fit for the direction she is going in."

Cheryl is preparing for her music comeback

Cheryl has been collaborating with Naughty Boy on the album, as well as Girls Aloud songwriter Miranda Cooper, who she has known for years. Miranda was the creative behind the band's biggest pop hits, including Sound of the Underground, Love Machine, The Promise, Call The Shots, Something Kinda Oooooh and Can't Speak French. The source added: "She is a master at making out-and-out pop bangers, and that is exactly what Cheryl wants this album filled with."

Cheryl's son Bear is turning one next week

In January, Naughty Boy hinted of a collaboration with Cheryl, sharing a picture of the pair with X Factor winners Rak-Su at Ealing Studios. "SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace," he teased. In February, Cheryl also posted a photo with rapper, Big Shaq, adding fuel to those comeback rumours.

The 34-year-old mum is currently making plans for Bear's first birthday. Cheryl and her partner Liam Payne are hosting an intimate family gathering at home, and have reportedly asked their guests not to bring any presents for their son. A source told the Mail Online: "They're planning an intimate family party for Bear's first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn't want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family. They have asked for no presents as they don't want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."