Are the Spice Girls going on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke?

James Corden has revealed that he would love for the newly reformed Spice Girls to join in on Carpool Karaoke, and invited Emma Bunton to take part while chatting on Heart Breakfast. The Late, Late Show host has previously been joined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber for the immensely popular segment on his show. Chatting about the show on Thursday, the Gavin and Stacey star said: "Well, here’s the truth of it… I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want, I wanna go in that car and remind the world – the entire planet – of how unbelievable those songs are."

James stopped by Heart Breakfast to discuss Carpool Karaoke

Emma admitted that the idea would be "special", adding that she would be up for it, saying: "Thanks James. Right, girls! Come on!" James added that the prospect of having the popular girl band in the car would "break the Internet," adding: "This is not the first time that this has come up! There's been endless phone calls that have already been made."

Loading the player... The Spice Girls – Emma, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner – sparked reports that they were reuniting after they met for a special meeting back in February. Speaking about reconciling with the group, Victoria told the Mirror: "The Time's Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change. That is incredibly inspiring… My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs." A statement released by Jo Milloy, on behalf of the group, read: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls."

