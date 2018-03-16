Katie Holmes reveals where she buys Suri’s clothes Have you ever bought clothes from Etsy?

Suri Cruise's outfits always look just adorable - and now we know why! Katie Holmes has revealed that she does her shopping for her 11-year-old daughter on Etsy, a site which focuses on selling vintage or handmade, unique items. Sharing a gorgeous snap of a red flowery dress with a brown bow sash, Kate hashtagged the picture: "#obsessed #etsy #beautifulhandmadedresses #littlegirls." Her followers were quick to comment on the cute outfit, with one writing: "I did the same thing with my daughter! She had so many custom dresses it was awesome! Sadly she has grown out of it," while another added: "Perfect for Suri."

Katie posted a snap of an Etsy dress

Katie recently shared a snap of Suri in one of her vintage frocks as the pair watched the Oscars together. Posting a picture of the youngster sat on the living room floor with a pet dog, she wrote: "Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!" Katie opened up about being a mum to Today.com, and admitted that she doesn't like to "over-gift" her daughter. She said: "I do a lot to put perspective on life. We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.

She continued: "We just focus on what she’s passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals. Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It's a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work."

