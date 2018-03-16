﻿
Katie Holmes with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes reveals where she buys Suri’s clothes 

Have you ever bought clothes from Etsy?

Emmy Griffiths

Suri Cruise's outfits always look just adorable - and now we know why! Katie Holmes has revealed that she does her shopping for her 11-year-old daughter on Etsy, a site which focuses on selling vintage or handmade, unique items. Sharing a gorgeous snap of a red flowery dress with a brown bow sash, Kate hashtagged the picture: "#obsessed #etsy #beautifulhandmadedresses #littlegirls." Her followers were quick to comment on the cute outfit, with one writing: "I did the same thing with my daughter! She had so many custom dresses it was awesome! Sadly she has grown out of it," while another added: "Perfect for Suri."

suri-dress

Katie posted a snap of an Etsy dress

Katie recently shared a snap of Suri in one of her vintage frocks as the pair watched the Oscars together. Posting a picture of the youngster sat on the living room floor with a pet dog, she wrote: "Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!" Katie opened up about being a mum to Today.com, and admitted that she doesn't like to "over-gift" her daughter. She said: "I do a lot to put perspective on life. We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.

 

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners!!!!!!! 💗

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

She continued: "We just focus on what she’s passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals. Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It's a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work."

