Keith Lemon sets record straight on Paddy McGuinness and Nicole Appleton's 'date' The Celebrity Juice star has rubbished the reports

Keith Lemon has defended his friend Paddy McGuinness after the rumours surrounding his marriage to wife Christine emerged. The Take Me Out host was recently pictured looking cosy with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton during a night out in Soho. And in a new interview with Metro, Celebrity Juice star Keith - who works with Paddy on The Keith And Paddy Picture Show - has insisted that the pair were not on a date. "Paddy's fantastic, he's really excited about The Keith And Paddy Picture Show. As for his personal life, I guess I'm not supposed to talk about it so better not do… I know everything's cool at home," he shared.

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine have been married since 2011

The presenter added: "That's probably as much as I can give out. Actually, I will say something, he didn't have a date with Nicole Appleton, because I was there too!" The comments come after it was revealed that Paddy has been trying to make amends with his wife. His marital woes started when he was seen arm-in-arm with Nicole in Soho at the beginning of February. Following the night out, Christine hinted that she wouldn't be "walked over" in a series of Twitter posts.

Since then, the couple have been putting on a united front. Both Christine and Paddy, who have been married since 2011, share three children - four-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and daughter Felicity, who was born in September 2016. Amid the troubles, it has been reported that Christine has joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. "She has been through a tough time since feeling betrayed by Paddy and is looking forward to having a new focus," a TV source told The Sun. "It's not great news for Paddy who's already seen enough of his private life scrutinised. She's already filmed some scenes."