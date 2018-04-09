British Transport Police shut down Olly Murs' claims of gunfire cover up Olly Murs spoke about the incident which took place in late 2017

The British Transport Police have shut down Olly Murs' claims that there was gunfire during a panicked incident on Oxford Street in London back in 2017, stating that they are "adamant" that there was no gunfire. Olly, who had been shopping at Selfridges at the time, sent several tweets claiming that there had been gunshots,and has recently opened up about the event, hinting at a cover-up. Chatting to the Sun, he said: "I ran into an office after being told by the staff of Selfridges that someone was there with a gun. Whether they were shooting into the air or whatever, something happened that day - whether it was covered up, I don't know."

Olly spoke about the incident

He admitted that he is teased about the incident on social media, adding: "Well, next time you're in Selfridges and that happens to you, I'll message you and say, 'How was that? How do you feel now? You're not Mr Brave now, are you?' If I'd done it and someone had been shooting, you'd all be sitting here now going, 'You know what, Olly, you've done well.'" Piers Morgan was also among those to shut down Olly's claims. Sharing his interview on Facebook, he wrote: "Oh stick a cork in it @ollyofficial, for goodness sake... NOBODY. FIRED. A. GUN."

Loading the player... BTP released a statement which confirmed there had been an incident, but there was no gunfire. It read: "This caused a significant level of panic which resulted in numerous calls from members of the public reporting gunfire. Officers responded in line with our procedures of a terrorist incident, this included armed officers from British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police. A full and methodical search of the station and Oxford Street was conducted by our specially trained firearms officers. During the search, officers did not find any evidence of gunfire at the station… We understand that incidents like this cause panic and concern. We would therefore like to thank Londoners for their patience during this incident."

