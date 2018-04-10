David Walliams speaks about how he relates to Ant's struggle David Walliams has spoken about Ant going through a difficult time in the spotlight

David Walliams has spoken out in support of Ant, saying that he can relate to the TV presenter following his own difficulties, and admitted how difficult it was to go through personal problems while in the public eye. Speaking to The Mirror, the Britain's Got Talent judge said: "Ant and Dec are incredibly relatable and recognisable and the hard thing when you're well-known is that when things go awry in your life, it gets played out in public. I remember when my father was dying, I was on the phone to him and people were coming up for selfies. It's hard as they want you to be smiley and happy but you're going through something that's causing you pain."

David spoke about being in the public eye

Britain's Got Talent will return this weekend, and viewers are already wondering whether Ant will be a part of the live shows after he was charged for drink-driving following a car collision which injured several people. Following the incident, Ant entered rehab for alcohol abuse, missing the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. However, the show has hinted that Ant will be involved in BGT, teasing that the duo will be "waiting in the wings to provide support and congratulations to each of the acts performing for the judges". It also says that viewers can expect to see "Ant and Dec getting up to more nonsense backstage".

Loading the player... Ant's showbiz partner, Dec, recently spoke about his friend following the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, which he presented by himself. Thanking the audience for coming, he said: "Thanks for all the love and support, it's been a series tinged with..." A member of the audience then shouted: "We miss Ant!" to which Dec answered: "Yes, we do, we do. It's tinged with sadness." He then asked: "Can you all give a round of applause for Ant who is at home." Following an enthusiastic response, Dec added: "Thank you so much, I know he will appreciate that a great, great deal."

