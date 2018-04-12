Khloé Kardashian fans boo Tristan Thompson during his first game since cheating scandal The TV star is due to give birth to her first child any day

Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has made his first public appearance since being caught up in a cheating scandal. The 27-year-old was met with much uproar as he returned to the court for a match against the New York Knicks, with crowns booing and jeering when he was taken off the bench, according to reports. Khloé, who is due to welcome the couple's first baby any day now, has chosen to maintain her social media silence after Tristan was videotaped allegedly getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday night.

The NBA star appeared indifferent as he happily chatted away with his teammates ahead of the game. Just days before, Tristan was seen getting cosy with a brunette during a night out in Manhatten in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am.

Khloé, 33, is yet to respond to the allegations, and it has been since reported that the TV star's famous family have jetted to Ohio to be by her side. "Khloe is completely devastated," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. "Tristan is a man Khloe built a life with and saw as her forever." The sportsman previously left his ex-partner Jordan Craig for Khloé just weeks before she welcomed their son Prince in December 2016. Reports of the scandal come just one day after pregnant Khloé shared an Instagram photo showing her and Tristan kissing as he held her baby bump. Alongside the image, she wrote: "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

