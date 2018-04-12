Tristan Thompson returns to social media following Khloe cheating allegations The basketball player has been accused of cheating on pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has kept a low profile since cheating allegations came to light at the beginning of the week. However, the 27-year-old NBA basketball player has since returned to social media, having started following Canadian comedian Russell Peters in the early hours of Thursday morning. Having reportedly been booed and jeered at his basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, and with everything that has happened this week, Tristan would have most certainly been looking for some light relief.

Leaked videotapes were released on Tuesday, showing Tristan allegedly getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday night. But the NBA star appeared indifferent as he happily chatted away with his teammates ahead of the game on Wednesday. Just days before, Tristan was seen looking intimate with a brunette during a night out in Manhattan in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am.

RELATED: Inside Khloe Kardashian's lavish baby shower

The NBA basketball player started following comedian Russell Peters

Since the scandal came to light, it has been reported that Khloe has been taken to hospital after having early contractions. TMZ claims that the mum-to-be was joined by her mum Kris Jenner in Cleveland, while sister Kim Kardashian is thought to be flying out to join her later in the week. Khloe and the rest of her family have yet to speak out about the allegations.

Khloe Kardashian is thought to have started early contractions amid the cheating news

Khloe last took to social media three days ago, sharing a loved-up picture of her and Tristan kissing, which was captioned: "We are ready whenever you are little mama." The reality TV star and basketball player are expecting a baby girl – their first child together. The happy news was announced on Khloe’s Instagram in December following months of speculation. "My greatest dream realised. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote alongside a picture of her baby bump.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian hints at the name of her baby daughter

She continued: "I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"