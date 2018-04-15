Tess Daly shares rare photo of daughter Phoebe – and she's growing up fast! The Strictly Come Dancing presenter shares daughters Phoebe and Amber with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly is notoriously private when it comes to her family, so fans were delighted on Friday when the Strictly Come Dancing presenter posted a very rare photo of her oldest daughter, Phoebe, 13. The teenager was pictured riding a Segway bike in Rome, Italy, where the family have been spending time during the Easter holidays. Looking very much like her mum with long blonde hair, fans were quick to comment on just how grown up she looked. One wrote: "Can't believe Phoebe is so big," while another said: "So grown up!!"

Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe is growing up fast

The TV presenter shares Phoebe and daughter Amber, eight, with TV presenter husband Vernon Kay, and has opened up in the past about protecting her children from the limelight. Like a lot of other celebrities, the couple rarely show pictures of their daughter's faces. "Vernon and I have protected them early on, because until they're old enough to make a decision themselves, we feel it should be their choice rather than ours," she told Made for Mums. "We've just kept them out of the way of cameras, although part of me wants to show them off because I'm so proud of them," Tess continued.

RELATED: Tess Daly talks about her family life with HELLO!

Tess and husband Vernon Kay share daughters Phoebe and Amber

RELATED: Tess Daly talks being a mum to growing girls

The star also spoke about how her children have grown up with Strictly, and that they love "all the dancing and live music". "It's all they've ever known really and is a big part of their lives," she said. Although a busy working mum, Tess makes sure she is always at home on a Sunday to eat dinner with her family. Talking to HELLO!, the doting mum said: "For five months, my Saturday nights are busy with Strictly, but no matter what, we're always together on Sundays," said the Stockport-born star. "I never missed a Sunday lunch growing up and I've continued that tradition with my own family. Being northern, my girls are big Yorkshire pudding fans and they have gravy with everything."