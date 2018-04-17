Victoria Beckham reveals what made her birthday so 'perfect' The former Spice Girl turned 44 in LA

Victoria Beckham has had a day to remember, and she couldn’t be more happy! The former Spice Girl celebrated turning 44 out in LA surrounded by her family, and has said that it couldn’t have been more "perfect". Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glamorous photo of her and husband David, and wrote besides it: "Thank you so so much @davidbeckham x. Thank you for making my birthday so special! The perfect day!! all six of us together!"

Victoria Beckham loved being with David and all four of her children on her birthday

With four children between the ages of 18 and six, and with a busy working schedule, it isn’t always easy for Victoria to spend time with all her brood at once, making the day even more special for her. The fashion designer was well and truly spoilt on her big day too, and was treated to handmade cards from her children, along with some gorgeous flowers from David. For breakfast, Victoria was presented with a fruit birthday cake made from watermelon and blueberries, and was treated to Harper's rendition of happy birthday as she blew out her candle.

The healthy mum was treated to a cake made from fruit

Victoria's family also paid tribute to her on social media, with son Romeo, 15, posting a picture of him and his mum, who he sweetly referred to as "the best mum in the world." David also wrote a sweet message, writing: "Happy birthday to this young lady..amazing mummy." On the eve of her birthday, son Brooklyn joined his family following his adventures at Coachella, as they all went to support good friend Eva Longoria as she was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Beckhams have been in the States for the past few weeks and have spent time in both Miami and LA. On Saturday, David and Victoria treated their youngest three children to a daytrip to Disneyland, where they enjoyed braving the rides, tucking into Disney-related snacks and watching a spectacular firework display in front of the iconic castle.