Gemma Atkinson has announced that she has landed an exciting new role in radio! The 33-year-old, who recently competed in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, has signed up as one of the new Breakfast Show presenters on brand new national radio station, Hits Radio. She will be joined by former Blue Peter star Gethin Jones and Radio 1's Dave Vitty. "So excited to be joining forces with @GethincJones and @davidvitty on the brand new Hits Radio breakfast show," tweeted Gemma. "Starting the day with great music across the UK right here from my home town of Manchester!!! We're going to have such a laugh in the mornings! #hitsradio."

The new station, which is based in Manchester, is being launched by Bauer Media, the group behind Magic, KISS and Absolute Radio, and will offer listeners great banter and brilliant music, as well news, traffic and travel. The breakfast show promises to be a great combination of relatable real life conversation, brilliant banter and great music. Speaking about the new venture, Gemma said in a statement: "I can't wait to get on air with Gethin and Dave and get all our listeners starting the day with a smile and great music. I am beyond excited about a national commercial station in my hometown of Manchester - not long until the listeners can join us having a good laugh in the morning."

Gethin added: "I'm just really excited to get started. We've been working on some great ideas, and every time I see Gemma and Dave, it usually ends up in a lot of laughs! If that's how you like to start your day, make sure you tune in!" The new gig means Gemma will most likely remain in Manchester, while her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez remains in London. The couple have been together since teaming up on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, with the pair often taking to social media to share loved-up posts. "He's very funny, I like the fact that he's funny he makes me laugh and because he's in London and I'm in Manchester I think that's a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other," Gemma recently told Manchester Evening News.

