Watch Christina Aguilera's epic Carpool Karaoke with James Corden The singer was also joined by actress Melissa McCarthy

Fans have gone wild for Christina Aguilera's epic appearance on James Corden's Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment - and we are not suprised! The Genie in a Bottle singer, 37, belted out some of her hits and even revealed secrets from her time on the Mickey Mouse Club - including what it was like to be friends with a young Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling. When asked if she had eyes for The Notebook star the Dirrty singer admitted: "I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on the train." Christina did share that she may have had a thing for a young Justin Timberlake, who ultimately ended up with Britney.

Christina Aguilera appeared on the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke

"It was a good time," she shared. "He had swag I have to say. I know Ryan, he did have a crush on Britney. She got Justin. They were a big old couple." The mother-of-two had some fun as she performed her hits including Fighter, Beautiful and Dirrty – which gave her friend and Life of the Party co-star Melissa McCarthy a chance to show off her rap skills.

After Melissa successfully surprised Christina from the backseat, the pair talked about their friendship. "We did a picture together," the comedian said. "Life of the Party, which we obviously are." James, Christina and Melissa broke out their best bedazzled microphones and treated viewers to a diva lesson. Christina coached the two comedians on vocal runs – before hitting a few notes that were way too high for them to follow. While she hasn't released any new music, the songstress admits that she is in a good place in her life. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature," she told Paper magazine. "But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

