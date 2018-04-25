Sarah Jessica Parker denies there was ever a 'catfight' with Kim Cattrall Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall reportedly didn't get along on set

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her alleged feud with her Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall, and denied that there was ever a 'catfight' between the pair on set, despite reports that the two actresses didn't get along. Speaking to Vulture, Sarah Jessica explained: "I'd just like to remind everybody that there was no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it." She continued: "I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"

Sarah Jessica opened up about her relationship with Kim

Sarah Jessica's comments come a few weeks after Kim hit out at the star. After Sarah Jessica shared her condolences following the death of Kim's brother, the Samantha Jones actress wrote: "My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Sarah Jessica added that she didn't want the recent comments to overshadow the series, explaining: "We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don't want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim's right to do and that is what it is, but we spent ten, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don't want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long."

