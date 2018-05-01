Romeo Beckham looks completely grown up in new picture Romeo Beckham is growing up so fast!

Romeo Beckham is starting to look all grown up! The 15-year-old middle son of David and Victoria Beckham recently shared several snaps of himself playing tennis, and his fans and followers were quick to comment on the teenager's apparent growth spurt. In the first snap, Romeo is holding a new tennis racket, and he captioned the post: "Thank you so so much @asicstennis @wilsontennis!" One fan wrote: "What a handsome young man," while another added: "You look so tall!" He also shared a snap of his new tennis bag as well as an album of photos of himself playing a match.

Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov is among those who have previously praised Romeo on his tennis skills. After having a private lesson with him, he said: "Romeo, he's a very talented kid. I think he hasn't played tennis for that long, but he sure showed I think a lot of potential." Speaking to Now magazine, his coach, John Johnson, said: "Romeo has a natural swing and is very enthusiastic. He's quick and strong with great hand-eye coordination. He's got a real talent and is working hard to hone it. He eats healthily too – snacks like fruit and protein bars. I've never seen him with anything unhealthy, like chocolate or crisps."

He added: "David and Victoria want Romeo to end up at Wimbledon, of course. I've been training him for three years now and he's really taken an interest in it. David and Victoria often watch him playing and say they're proud of how committed he is." While Romeo is following in his dad's sporty footsteps, his younger brother Cruz is taking after his mum as a keen singer and musician. The 13-year-old recently shared a video of himself playing the piano, and can also play guitar.

