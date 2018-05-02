Khloe Kardashian discusses her first Mother's Day following cheating scandal The reality star welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on 12 April

Khloe Kardashian is all set to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a parent. The reality star welcomed her daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on 12 April, and has kept a low-profile in her first few weeks of motherhood. But she broke her silence this week to discuss the upcoming holiday. Writing on her app, the 33-year-old told fans: "This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mum – it feels like such an honour. Now it feels even more important to honour all the amazing women in my family."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True on 12 April

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe is planning to fly back to LA with her daughter True for the celebration on 13 May. "She'll be with her family for Mother's Day," an insider revealed. "This is a very special Mother's Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it's their first one, and it's Kim's first Mother's Day with Chicago." It's thought that mum Kris Jenner will be hosting the family at her home. It's not known whether Tristan will also be in attendance.

Khloe has not been very active on social media ever since Tristan was accused of cheating on her. While she is yet to publically address the allegations, her sister Kim Kardashian did recently speak out about the scandal. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim said: "Like, I don’t even know how to describe it… We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She's so strong and she's doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over." Kim has also now reportedly unfollowed the 27-year-old basketball layer on social media.