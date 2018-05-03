Loading the player...

Amanda Holden proves she hasn't aged in throwback photo with husband Chris Hughes The photo was taken in 2006 while the pair were on the set of Wild at Heart

Amanda Holden took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, sharing a throwback photo of herself and her husband Chris Hughes from 12 years ago. The Britain's Got Talent presenter looked fresh-faced as she posed on the set of Wild at Heart, the TV programme in which she played Sarah Trevanion. "#throwbackthursday #wildatheart @itv #southafrica #2006 #husband," Amanda captioned the loving snap.

The photo was taken just after Amanda welcomed her first child with Chris, daughter Lexi. The couple married two years later at celebrity hotspot Babington House in Somerset, and Amanda gave birth to their second daughter Hollie in January 2012.

Amanda and Chris pictured 12 years ago

The actress was incredibly popular on Wild at Heart, which was filmed in South Africa, but left the show in 2008 when Lexi was two. At the time, she explained to What's on TV: "I can't take Lexi away from her life at home for such long spells. She has a little social life of her own at home now. My mum and grandmother came out to see her and her daddy came out every few weeks, but he notices the change and misses her terribly. I will miss the people though. There is a really positive vibe in South Africa."

The couple have two daughters together

While Amanda appears to have put her acting days behind her, she has established herself as a presenter and is best known for her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. She stars alongside Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. During a recent episode, Simon claimed that Amanda has been lying about her age.

The head honcho threw Amanda a joking 50th birthday party, and said: "I think we all know, in the entertainment business we have what we call the 'work age' and then we have the real age." "Oh my god, I'm only 47!" Amanda protested, before raging that she "hates" Simon.