Stacey Solomon was one proud mum on Tuesday as her youngest son Leighton turned six. The Loose Women panellist couldn’t resist paying tribute to her little boy on social media, and she had some very sweet words to say about him! Stacey shared a picture on Instagram taken from Leighton's birthday over the weekend, which showed the birthday boy kitted out in a balloon hat as he embraced his famous mum. Next to the image, the former X Factor contestant wrote: "When your baby turns 6. Leighton I love you more than you’ll ever know. I can not believe how fast time is flying. You’re hilarious, kind, happy, you bring light into the lives of everyone who knows you. I can’t tell you how proud I am of you. Now stop growing up I can’t cope. I love you to the moon and stars and back again."

The thoughtful TV presenter also made sure to make a special mention to the staff who had helped to organise Leighton's party. She added: "Shout out to all of the staff at @jumpevolutionuk for making Leighton’s party a dream come true - not an ad or endorsement, I just feel they deserve all the credit for being so hardworking and energetic and simply brilliant with children."

Stacey shares Leighton with her ex-partner, Aaron Barnham. The TV presenter is also mum to son Zachary, 10, whose dad is Dean Cox, and hasn’t ruled out having more children in the future. Earlier in the year, Stacey – who is dating former EastEnders actor Joe Swash - confessed on Loose Women that she would love to have more children. She said: "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies." Stacey added: "I have two boys and I'm so happy with them, but I do want more. I don't know if it's in Joe's plan – but it's in mine!"

