Brendan Cole's wife Zoe spends first night away from baby son at HELLO!'s 30th birthday The couple welcomed their second child in March

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe took a night off from parenting duties to help celebrate HELLO!'s 30th birthday in style. Attending the star-studded event, which was held at Dover Street Market, the couple appeared to be in great spirits as they mingled with fellow guests - their first night out together since the arrival of little Dante. When asked about their newborn son, whom they welcomed in March, Zoe revealed: "He's doing good - well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good."

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs at HELLO!'s 30th birthday

Heaping praise on the former Strictly Come Dancing star, she added: "I'm quite lucky because Brendan has been doing a lot of night feeds. I'm definitely a lucky girl, he's a modern man. This is actually the first time I've left [Dante at home]. We've got family looking after him." Their outing comes shortly after the couple took their children, baby Dante and five-year-old daughter Aurelia, to their wedding venue at Nether Winchendon House, a Grade I-listed estate in Buckinghamshire. "We had a very lovely day," remarked Brendan, while Zoe added: "We had a very English day, eating cream teas and wondering around. We had such amazing weather this bank holiday and it was just the perfect day." New Zealand-born Brendan and British model Zoe have been married since 2010.

Since Brendan's departure from Strictly was confirmed this year, the professional dancer confessed he was looking forward to see what the future holds for him. "Now that the end of my year is now freed up, it's quite nice to be actually be able to do some different things," he explained. "There's some exciting things in the pipeline, I'm doing Soccer Aid in a month, obviously I'm doing panto at the end of the year - the time that I would normally be doing Strictly." The star added: "It's going to be a different time, not being on-air for Strictly. At the same time, the opportunities that are just coming and the excitement of what's new."

The couple share two children together

Asked whether he would continue to watch the show or enjoy having his Saturday nights back to himself, he replied: "After 13/14 years on the show, it would be very odd not being on it but I guess that's life. I'll definitely be keeping my eye on it and see what's on it." His wife also said: "Hopefully a bit of both where we'll have a couple of nights out and nights in. But I think it will also be nice to watch some of your friends, our friends really, and support."

