Coleen Rooney shares rare date photo with husband Wayne

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne put on a loving display as they enjoyed a day date at the Chester Races on Thursday. The doting mum was taking a rare break from parenting duties as she posted the sweet snap on Instagram. Coleen, 32, was dressed to the nines, wearing a gorgeous silk Johanna Oriz floral dress that comes in at £1,310, and accessorising with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The glam mum was met with praise from her followers as she uploaded the photo. "You look stunning Coleen," one fan wrote, while a second commented: "Love seeing the two of you together. Hope your family are doing great."

Wayne and Coleen enjoyed a day at the races

Coleen welcomed her fourth son with husband Wayne, also 32, in February. The couple's marriage appears to be firmly back on track following last year's bump in the road, when Wayne was arrested for drink-driving. The footballer was in his car with 29-year-old single mother Laura Simpson at the time of his arrest.

Coleen welcomed her fourth child in February

Wayne and Coleen have been married for almost ten years this June, and Coleen spoke to HELLO! about how they will celebrate their anniversary. "For Wayne, it's the end of season for the football so he is on holiday then, so we will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for years, because he has been away with the England squad," she said. "We haven't planned on where we will be away but we will have a nice meal. It will be our first holiday as a family of six."

Despite it being a big milestone anniversary, and after rumours of them planning to renew their vows, Coleen confirmed that it's not something they want to do – just yet. "No, to be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet."