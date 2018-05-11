David Beckham reveals that Harper is the footballer in the family Harper Beckham is a keen footballer, unlike her big brothers

David Beckham has opened up about his children while on The Graham Norton Show, and revealed that his daughter, six-year-old Harper, is the only one who has followed his footsteps by playing football. "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it," the dad-of-four explained. "The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her." David's three sons have other passions, as Brooklyn is a photographer, Romeo is a keen tennis player and Cruz is an aspiring musician.

David opened up about little Harper

Speaking about watching Harper play the game, the retired footballer continued: "The other day a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me. Do I act like a UNICEF Ambassador or do I act like Harper's daddy? In the end, I let it go!" During his time on the show, David also spoke about Sir Alex Ferguson and wished him a speedy recovery, saying: "It is a worrying time. He is so respected by everyone and we hope he gets better really quickly."

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The star also spoke about his work with UNICEF and his 7 Fund, explaining: "It's incredible and we've had huge success over three years. We have helped so many young children, it's a privilege to be part of it. I am excited and proud that we are now giving a greater focus to girls over the coming years. We are making a difference and have done a lot but there is so much stuff still to do." HELLO! raised money for charity for UNICEF on our 30th anniversary on Wednesday, and David sent a warm message to the celebration: "Hi everyone it's David. I hope you're all having a great evening... on a serious note, on behalf of the UNICEF fund I just want to say thank you for your support... to Rosie [Nixon] and Adrian [Joffe] thank you as well for all of your support and to everyone at HELLO! magazine, happy 30th birthday."

