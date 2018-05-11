﻿
David Beckham on Graham Norton

David Beckham reveals that Harper is the footballer in the family

Harper Beckham is a keen footballer, unlike her big brothers

Emmy Griffiths

David Beckham has opened up about his children while on The Graham Norton Show, and revealed that his daughter, six-year-old Harper, is the only one who has followed his footsteps by playing football. "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it," the dad-of-four explained. "The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her." David's three sons have other passions, as Brooklyn is a photographer, Romeo is a keen tennis player and Cruz is an aspiring musician.

david-beckham-graham-norton

David opened up about little Harper

Speaking about watching Harper play the game, the retired footballer continued: "The other day a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me. Do I act like a UNICEF Ambassador or do I act like Harper's daddy? In the end, I let it go!" During his time on the show, David also spoke about Sir Alex Ferguson and wished him a speedy recovery, saying: "It is a worrying time. He is so respected by everyone and we hope he gets better really quickly."

 

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

READ: Inside the £13,000 per night holiday resort loved by the Beckhams and their friends

The star also spoke about his work with UNICEF and his 7 Fund, explaining: "It's incredible and we've had huge success over three years. We have helped so many young children, it's a privilege to be part of it. I am excited and proud that we are now giving a greater focus to girls over the coming years. We are making a difference and have done a lot but there is so much stuff still to do." HELLO! raised money for charity for UNICEF on our 30th anniversary on Wednesday, and David sent a warm message to the celebration: "Hi everyone it's David. I hope you're all having a great evening... on a serious note, on behalf of the UNICEF fund I just want to say thank you for your support... to Rosie [Nixon] and Adrian [Joffe] thank you as well for all of your support and to everyone at HELLO! magazine, happy 30th birthday."

READ: Here's proof that David Beckham is just like us!

Loading the player...

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment