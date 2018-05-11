Prince Philip to attend the royal wedding after recovering from hip surgery Prince Philip had a successful hip operation in April

Although there has been some doubt as to whether Prince Philip would attend the royal wedding of his grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle due to a hip operation in April, a royal insider has confirmed to The Sun that the 96-year-old has almost recovered from the operation. They said: "The Duke is already walking unaided. He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." The Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital on Friday 13 April, just a few days after his operation which took place on 4 April. He made his first public appearance since his operation on Friday 11 May, attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show with his wife, the Queen.

Prince Philip is thought to be attending the wedding

Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was doing well following his hospital stay in a statement, which read: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor. His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

Prince Philip has been recovering from his hip operation

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, would be attending the wedding to walk his daughter up the aisle on the special day. Her mother, Doria Ragland, will accompany Meghan to St George's Chapel in Windsor, while Thomas will be waiting for his daughter at the church entrance. It was unclear whether Thomas would take part in the lavish celebration as he has shied away from the spotlight ever since Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement was announced, and lives a quiet life of retirement in Mexico. However, in recent weeks he was spotted reading a book on Britain in what was thought to be preparation for the trip, and was seen being fitted for a new suit for the big day.

