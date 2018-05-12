Khloé Kardashian finally gives fans first glimpse of baby True: 'my sweet baby girl' She looks adorable!

Khloé Kardashian has finally given her millions of followers the very first look at her daughter, baby True Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who gave birth in April, has been pretty quiet on social media since the birth – only uploading to her Instagram Stories every now and then – but she took to Snapchat to give fans what they had been hoping for on Thursday night – sort of! Uploading a sweet mother-daughter selfie, the snap only showed True's little arm as she nestled into her mum.

Image: Khloé Kardashian Snapchat

While we won't call it an official first photo, the snap is still pretty adorable – and Khloé has clearly taken to life as a new mum perfectly, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the birth. Choosing to continue to stay silent on the cheating claims surrounding partner Tristan Thompson during her pregnancy, Khloe seemed to remain happy and positive.

The reality star also opened up about trying to return to her fitness regime after having True. She said: "It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like that I'm evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind. It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed baby True in April

"I need to motivate myself and it's also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings. No two days are the same. True is so great but still I can't predict if she is going to sleep the full two hours or if she's hungry,"she added.

"I'm going to be documenting me trying to get this body back, my mind, everything strong. I want mind, body and soul to be lined up and zen. And I'm trying to now do this with my sweet little baby girl."