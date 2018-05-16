Dan Osborne responds to 'mystery girl' photos after removing wedding ring The former TOWIE star and his wife Jacqueline Jossa have been spotted without their wedding bands

Dan Osborne has hit back at claims he was partying with a 'mystery brunette' amid his marital woes. The former TOWIE star, who split from his heavily pregnant wife Jacqueline Jossa a few weeks ago, has responded to photos that surfaced online, showing Dan and an unidentified woman laughing and hugging on a night out in Manchester. Taking to Twitter to quash the "nonsense", Dan wrote: "Mystery girl? Again haha… she was a nice lady that I met and was having a laugh with... She was also around 50 years old, all due respect."

The 26-year-old star was noticeably seen without his wedding ring as he attended the event at Neighbourhood nightclub. His wife Jacqueline, 25, has also been pictured walking their dog without her wedding band. The former EastEnders actress has, for the most part, maintained a dignified silence as rumours swirl that the couple's marriage is on the rocks.

Jacqueline is due any day now

But last week, the TV star shut down reports that her and Dan's three-year-old daughter Ella isn't living with her at home. "I have read some [rubbish], and ignored, but obviously my daughter is living in her house! With me! OMG!!" she tweeted. It comes after Dan was spotted dropping off his little girl back with her mother on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving some to assume that Ella had been staying with him at his friend's house. Dan moved out of the marital home after the split.

This is a particularly stressful time for Jacqueline, who is expecting her second child any day now, but the actress has insisted she is fine. During an appearance on Loose Women, the mother-of-one said: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment. That's all I really want to say but I'm all good."

At the time of last week's interview, Jacqueline was pictured with her wedding ring, which she has since taken off. Her and Dan's split comes just ten months after the couple tied the knot.