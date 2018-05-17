Amanda Holden brushes with royalty as she poses with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Britain's Got Talent judge took a trip to Kensington Palace days before the royal wedding

Amanda Holden got fans talking this week after she took a trip to Kensington Palace days before the royal wedding – preceding to meet some rather familiar faces in the process! The Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a photograph of her posing outside the royal residence alongside two Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes. "#exclusive @insideedition 🇬🇧 #royalwedding hair @mauriceflynnmakeup @bryony_blake styling outfit @lkbennettlondon @angiesmithstudio," she wrote besides the photo. Fans were divided by the picture, with many convinced by the woman's likeness to Meghan, but not so when it came to Harry. "Wow. She really looks like Meghan. Not so sure about Harry!" Another said: "Wow, I had to look twice."

Amanda Holden with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes

Many followers were also quick to compliment Amanda's outfit, which had been put together by celebrity stylist Angie Smith. The mother-of-two looked fabulous dressed in a pink silk patterned L.K. Bennett skirt teamed with a co-ordinating top with ruffled cuffs and a pair of suede court shoes. The Harry lookalike looked dapper in a navy and white suit, while Meghan was wearing a white trench, similar to the Line The Label version the real Meghan wore for her engagement photocall in November.

The Britain's Got Talent star enjoyed spending time outside Kensington Palace

With just two days to go until Harry and Meghan's big day, royal fans from around the world are getting excited for royal wedding. The happy couple's church ceremony is set to start at 12 noon on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The service will last for one hour, and fans will be able to tune in from home. Following their much-awaited for first kiss as a married couple and procession around the town, a first afternoon reception will follow at St George's Hall. Later that evening at around 7pm, a second, more exclusive wedding reception for 200 guests will begin at nearby Frogmore House. The celebrations are expected to culminate with a fireworks display, just like William and Kate's reception.

