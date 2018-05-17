Tom Fletcher's royal wedding speech is the BEST thing you'll see all day It's all about you Meghan...

Tom Fletcher's infamous wedding speech is hard to beat, but he may have just outdone himself! The McFly frontman has recreated the melodic speech he gave on his own wedding day to wife Giovanna in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding - and you HAVE to watch it.

Dressed up in military uniform just like Prince Harry, Tom is joined by royal lookalikes playing his bride Meghan, brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla, and his grandmother, the Queen.

Tom Fletcher dressed up as Prince Harry for a special wedding speech

"Recently I've been having a wedding, I've married this beaut, you'll know her from Suits, she's Meghan," the song begins. "I once was a rascal, then at Windsor Castle I kissed my bride, the nation felt pride, so thank you. From a prince playing polo, today I wed you because YOLO."

The track moves into the McFly song Star Girl, in which Tom tells Meghan, "you're one of the royals and that's a big deal". Tom then gives a special shout out to his brother and best man, Prince William, singing: "Thanks to my brother, he's like no other, because one day he'll wear the crown. Today his job is to give a great speech because I made him my best man."

Tom Fletcher has created a royal wedding speech

Just like Tom's real wedding speech, the song concludes with a rendition of All About You, which he originally wrote for his wife Giovanna. "You left me with a feeling that's just a little strange, because I feel like I've won gold at the Invictus Games," he sang as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Prince Harry's sporting event, before a choir enter to sing: "It's all about you Meghan."

The speech was the idea of BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmonson, who can be seen sat in the audience alongside Tom's bandmate Harry Judd. "My royal wedding speech... this is what happens when @matthewedmonson calls with an idea," Tom wrote on Instagram. And it has already proved a big hit with viewers. "This is just amazing!" one commented. "OMG what a parody of the original video. I love it!" another wrote. No pressure, Harry!