This man can make Victoria Beckham smile

Victoria Beckham is famous for her trademark pout, but it looks like there is one person in particular who can make her smile in pictures! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her and her hairdresser Ken Pavés, who were both beaming at the camera while modelling unicorn headbands. It seems that Victoria's young daughter Harper had been the driving force behind their fancy accessories, with the doting mum captioning the picture: "Harper says mummy is the best unicorn!" The fashion designer's smile follows on from her attendance at the royal wedding on Saturday, which saw her receive criticism on social media for not looking happy on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, which resulted in HELLO! pointing out all the times she did smile during the ceremony.

Victoria Beckham and her hairdresser Ken Pavés

For the wedding, Victoria looked as stylish as ever, opting to wear a slash front midi dress in navy from her own label Victoria Beckham. The design was from her upcoming Pre-SS19 RTW collection, and was teamed with the Pocket Clutch handbag – also by VB. A Stephen Jones, Haute Couture, transparent tulle pillbox hat and red heel completed her outfit. Makeup wise, Victoria opted for her signature smoky eye and nude lip and the 44-year-old Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer went for an up-do with long hair extensions.

It was recently revealed that Victoria is on the look-out for a new PA to come and help her label, VB Ltd, in their head office in Battersea, south west London. The chosen candidate will be responsible for providing daily administrative support to the CEO of her business, former Chloe chariman Ralph Toledano, as well as other members of senior staff. Key responsibilities include showing a "high level of discretion and confidentiality at all times", as well as sorting out travel arrangements and overseeing expenses and credit card bills. The right person will also be hold "excellent organisational skills" and be good at problem solving.

