Dan Osborne denies giving an interview on split with Jacqueline Jossa The former TOWIE star has spoken out following recent headlines

News that Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have gone their separate ways hit headlines last month, and it was recently reported that Dan had spoken out on his marriage breakdown. However, the dad-of-two has defiantly denied this, and has taken to Twitter to have his say. "Apparently I've done an 'exclusive interview'… I haven’t done an interview with anyone about anything, let alone my private life…getting boring now people," he wrote. Fans jumped to his defence, with one telling him: "It's your life, your private life, nobody else's," while another said: "I thought as much! Thinking of you both and the kids."

Dan Osborne hit back at interview claims

On Sunday it was reported that Dan, 26, had told a publication that while he still cares for Jacqueline, they "can't make each other happy" anymore. Last week, meanwhile, Dan took to social media once again to deny that he was partying with a 'mystery brunette'. Photos had surfaced online showing Dan and an unidentified woman laughing and hugging on a night out in Manchester. Taking to Twitter to quash the "nonsense", Dan wrote: "Mystery girl? Again haha… she was a nice lady that I met and was having a laugh with... She was also around 50 years old, all due respect."

Dan shares daughter Ella with Jacqueline Jossa

Dan and Jacqueline are set to welcome their third baby any day now, and are both spending plenty of quality time with their daughter, Ella, three. Earlier in the month, Jacqueline hit out at claims that Ella wasn’t living with her at home following her split from Dan. Since the separation was announced, rumours had swirled that their daughter Ella was living with her dad at a friend's house. Dan moved out of the couple's marital home in Kent but was spotted dropping off his little girl back with her mother on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving some to assume that Ella had been staying with him. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I have read some [rubbish], and ignored, but obviously my daughter is living in her house! With me! OMG!!"

